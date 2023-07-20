Tequila bar, wine bar planned for downtown Mount Prospect

A preview of the Lady Dahlia Tequila Bar, slated to open in the fall in downtown Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

A conceptual rendering of the interior of the Lady Dahlia Tequila Bar. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

A drawing of the Lady Dahlia Tequila Bar, scheduled to open in the fall in downtown Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Downtown Mount Prospect is beginning to see some spirited activity south of the railroad tracks.

The Lady Dahlia Tequila Bar and the Patina Wine Bar will move into the space at 127-137 W. Prospect Ave., recently purchased by Emerson's Ale House owner George Tselos and Chris Demas.

Slated to open in the fall, the tequila bar will have owners familiar with the Mount Prospect dining scene -- Tselos and Honey Biscuit's Dimitri Lykouretzos.

"We are looking to bring a unique, vibrant Mexican twist to the culinary scene in Mount Prospect," Lykouretzos said. "We want to do something a little bit different, where the experience is more of a destination, something that you don't have to go to downtown Chicago to experience, something that you can get right here in Mount Prospect."

Food offerings will include Brussels sprout nachos and cheese crisps, while the drink selections will feature tequilas, mezcals and agave-based spirits, and local craft and Mexican beers.

Patina Wine Bar, which already has a location in Park Ridge, is owned by Carissa Shaffer and Tim Arifi.

"We have had a ton of success with the wine bar (in Park Ridge) and have just realized how wonderful it is to be right there in a downtown area, to be close to a train," Shaffer said. "When this location was brought to us, it just seemed like a perfect natural fit and a great second location for us."

The owners are hoping for a spring 2024 opening at the wine bar, which also will have a chef and full menu.

The new establishments will join a growing list of dining options on the south side of downtown, including Mia's Cantina, Mrs. P & Me and upcoming additions Whiskey Hill Brewing Co. and Salerno's Pizzeria.

Making all this gustatory activity possible is financial assistance from the village. The village board this week voted to provide $280,000 in tax increment financing district funds to help with the $1.6 million in equipment and build out costs for the new bars.

The lone vote against the funding came from Trustee William Grossi, who said he has reservations about placing a tequila bar so close to the Mexican restaurant Mia's Cantina.

Trustee Augie Filippone recused himself because of a professional conflict.