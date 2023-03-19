BizWeek: A Portillo's with no dining room; Moody's gives Illinois an A

Rail merger gets conditional OK

U.S. Surface Transportation Board approved a controversial merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads Wednesday but imposed conditions reflecting opposition from communities and other railways.

No dining room in this Portillo's

A dining room-less Portillo's with three drive-through lanes -- only the second in the Chicago-style food chain's expanding portfolio -- will be built on a prominent corner in Rosemont.

Moody's upgrades Illinois' bond rating

Moody's Investors Service announced Tuesday that it has upgraded Illinois' bond rating to A3, up from Baa1, marking the eighth credit upgrade the state has received in less than two years. Moody's is now the second major rating agency to put Illinois in the 'A' category following S&P's decision on Feb. 23 to upgrade the state to A- on its scale.

Illinois to require paid time off

Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law on Monday that will take effect next year. But it doesn't apply in Chicago and Cook County unless they update their existing sick leave laws in 2024 or later.

Shaq set to open Rosemont restaurant

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain still plans to open its first Illinois location in Rosemont this June, with a second soon to follow in Schaumburg.

Auto dealership at Pheasant Run?

Following its redevelopment of the former Pheasant Run Mega Center in St. Charles as a Honda dealership, McGrath Automotive Group is now proposing a Kia dealership next door.

Diamonds Direct opens at Woodfield

North Carolina-based Diamonds Direct has opened its first Illinois location in an outlot building north of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Mexican restaurant opening in Huntley

A new Mexican restaurant, part of a growing group of eateries, is expected to open in Huntley by the fall. The village board last week gave final approval for Antigua Mexican Grill to open at 10716 Route 47, the site of the shuttered Tobacco Hut.

First Latina to lead Aurora U.

A Ball State University provost and vice president for executive affairs will head to Aurora this summer to lead Aurora University. She will be the first Latina to lead the university since it was founded in 1893.

Escape Room business to open in Palatine

Palatine village council members have approved a special use allowing a new escape room business to open at the location of a similar operation that closed in February 2022.