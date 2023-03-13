McGrath proposes Kia dealership next to Honda site in St. Charles

After opening a new Honda location in St. Charles late last year, McGrath Automotive Group is proposing a new Kia dealership nearby. Eric Schelkopf/Shaw Local News Network

Following its redevelopment of the former Pheasant Run Mega Center in St. Charles as a Honda dealership, McGrath Automotive Group is now proposing a Kia dealership next door.

The 41,100-square-foot McGrath Kia would be located directly east of McGrath Honda, 4075 E Main St.

St. Charles plan commissioners last week unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary plan.

McGrath Honda opened at its new location in November. The dealership received a $5.2 million incentive from the city to redevelop the 12-acre site and expand the former Mega Center building into a 52,000-plus square-foot dealership and service facility.

The dealership previously was located on about 2.9 acres at 1411 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

"It greatly expanded its operations," Peter Bazos, an attorney representing McGrath, told plan commissioners last week. "And I think the city as well as McGrath is enjoying the benefits of increased sales."

As part of its new proposal, McGrath is requesting two free-standing signs along East Main Street (Route 64) for the Kia dealership. Only one free-standing sign is permitted under city regulations.

"I think more discussion will need to be had between us and (city) staff," Bazos said. "But we still want to go forward so we can get this project in the ground."

He noted that city officials allowed McGrath Honda to have two free-standing signs.

Chris McGrath, chief financial officer of McGrath Automotive Group, addressed plan commissioners about the plans for Kia.

"It will be great to see that business also here in St. Charles," he said. "Another empty lot on the east side filled with a good business I think is something we'd all like to see."