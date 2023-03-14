Diamonds Direct chooses Woodfield Mall outlot for first Illinois location

Igor Zak, left, the general manager of Diamonds Direct's new Schaumburg store outside Woodfield Mall, shows Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly around the North Carolina-based company's first Illinois location. Courtesy of Mekky Media Relations

North Carolina-based Diamonds Direct has opened its first Illinois location in an outlot of Woodfield Mall at 1701 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Mekky Media Relations

Diamonds Direct Partner Dovy Klarberg, right, addresses guests from the village of Schaumburg and Schaumburg Business Association during opening ceremonies for the North Carolina-based retailer's first Illinois location, which opened just outside Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Mekky Media Relations

North Carolina-based Diamonds Direct has opened its first Illinois location in an outlot building north of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The direct-to-consumer diamond company has completely revamped the building at 1701 E. Golf Road, originally constructed in 2017 to house Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant.

Last week's grand opening was attended by representatives of the village of Schaumburg and the Schaumburg Business Association.

"It's one of the premier jewelry stores in the country," Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said. "They have a beautiful operation. It's gorgeous-looking stuff. We're excited they're here."

"I think it's a nice win for us," Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank added. "They have a lot of money behind them and get involved in their communities. This will be a nice addition to the community."

Representatives of the 28-year-old company explained their interest in expanding to this new market.

"We've had our eye on the Chicago market for a while now and believe this expansion is a great opportunity to begin serving new clientele in the community, who will hopefully turn into long-term, loyal customers," Diamonds Direct Partner Dovy Klarberg said in a statement. "Our goal at Diamonds Direct is to always provide customers the access to accessible luxury for every budget and help them celebrate the important moments of life."

"With all of the great options in the market, there is still no one like us," added the company's Chicagoland Vice President Kelly Flahardy.

Representatives said Diamonds Direct will offer a wide selection of loose and mounted diamonds and a variety of engagement ring mountings by the nation's top designers. The company claims an inventory equivalent to that of 30 traditional jewelry stores.

Diamonds Direct says all its diamonds are ethically sourced via the Kimberley Process and is responsible for raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for local philanthropies and cultural organizations in its communities.

For more information, visit DiamondsDirect.com.