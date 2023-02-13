'There's a good foundation here': New owners take over Cary Ale House

After coming under new ownership a few weeks ago, Cary Ale House & Brewing Co. won't see substantial changes to start, but its new owners have some ideas for additions in the coming months.

Tony Pristera and Kris Kehler said Friday that new plans are not yet set in stone, and they expect to run the ale house as business as usual to start.

"It's a lot of research and development right now," Pristera said.

After opening in 2015, Cary Ale House was sold in January to three new owners, all of whom reside in Cary. In a social media post last month, former owner Chris Panagakis thanked the community for its support.

"You are all appreciated more than you will ever know," he wrote.

After a one-day closure, new owners Pristera, Kehler and Chris Podgorski reopened in mid-January.

The group plans to keep the staff, menu, name and current operations consistent, Kehler and Pristera said. Kehler noted the quality of food is a big draw.

Some of the plans being kicked around include renovating the interior and expanding indoor seating, Kehler said. The potential for expanded hours and more community engagement is on the table, too.

One thing that could come is a new game room in the back with games such as darts, Kehler said. The bathrooms also could be renovated.

"There's a lot of things that may come in the future here, but right now, we don't have any solidified plans to change what the theme of the place is or the menu," Kehler said. "Maybe some minor tweaks."

To start, the trio will try to get a feel of the clientele and take time to learn about the culture of the business, Kehler said.

"This wasn't like a distressed purchase that needed to be rescued," Kehler said. "We have a good opportunity to carry on what the previous owner built."

Panagakis and Dustin Davies opened the business in 2015 and, shortly after, expanded the gastropub, adding outdoor seating and eventually a brewery in 2017.

In the social media post from last month, Panagakis said the business started out "as a college kid's dream that, with the help of a lot of people, became a reality."

Panagakis went on to say he believes the business will be left in "good hands" and be taken to the next level. He also noted that the staff and concept for the business are set to remain the same, and he will remain the head brewer.

"We're excited to take it to the next level," Kehler said. "There's a good foundation here, and we think there's a chance to grow the brand in the community and engage in the community more."