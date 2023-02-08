Wild Fork bringing its flash-frozen meat, seafood concept to Glenview

Florida-based Wild Fork, a modern butcher with both in-store and online shopping options, will open its 37th location at 1401 Waukegan Road in Glenview.

A "soft opening" is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 22 with a grand opening in late March, according to Wild Fork Midwest Field Marketing Manager Danny Nelson.

"They're basically putting the finishing touches on it," said Nelson while preparing for the Feb. 2 grand opening of a Wild Fork in Glendale, Wisconsin, north of Milwaukee.

The Glenview location will be in the Glen Oak Plaza building just northeast of the intersection of Waukegan Road and East Lake Avenue.

"We're definitely a growing business right now," Nelson said.

The grocery chain has suburban locations in Evanston, Mount Prospect, Oak Park and Skokie, and Chicago stores in Lincoln Park, Roscoe Village and the West Loop.

A company, initially started in South America before expanding to the Miami area, it also has stores along the East Coast and in California and Texas, Nelson said.

Nelson described Wild Fork as a meat and seafood butcher shop in which all products are flash frozen to retain freshness. Frozen products also may be shipped to customers who join as members.

"It's a very modern deal once you walk into Wild Fork," he said.

All items in the store are displayed frozen, in floor "bunkers" or inside doors along the store walls. Items are color-coded for meat, poultry, seafood and meat products such as ground beef, chorizo, sausage, meatballs and plant-based options.

The store also offers frozen pizzas, breads, fruits, vegetables and desserts. Meats include some more exotic offerings such as alligator, bison and ostrich.

Wild Fork selections include what Nelson called "never-ever items -- no hormones, no antibiotics and things like that," he said.

Already a member of the Glenview Chamber of Commerce, Wild Fork plans to add more stores in the metropolitan area. Nelson said there are tentative plans for locations in Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills and Aurora "that are probably a couple years away."

He also noted Wild Fork's interest in helping educate customers on healthy, cost-effective food purchases.

"People can save money by cooking great meals at home," Nelson said.