Construction begins on new rowhomes in Warrenville

Lexington Homes began construction on new rowhomes southwest of the corner of Butterfield Road and Route 59 in Warrenville. Courtesy of Lexington Homes

Two years after selling 23 acres of new homes in Warrenville, Lexington Homes is embarking upon another development for two recently purchased adjacent parcels.

The two areas, one just to the north of the existing Lexington Trace 1 homes and one to the east, were acquired separately by Lexington Homes in an attempt to expand its footprint southwest of the corner of Butterfield Road and Route 59.

After the success of the Lexington Trace 1 project, Jeff Benach, principal of Lexington Homes, is confident the Lexington Trace 2 homes will sell quickly. Benach said he expects the homes to be sold and built out within about two years.

"When we first got into it, it seemed like it was going to be a longer haul than we thought," he said. "Considering how rough it's been, we're pleased with how it's gone. Once things started picking up and we started running out of inventory, we got a little bit more aggressive with buying more land."

The 48 new homes on the five acres of Lexington Trace 2 will complement the 106 built and sold as part of Lexington Trace 1. Construction recently began on the rowhomes, which are 1,758 to 1,914 square feet.

The base price for the Lexington Trace 2 homes is $409,990. They range from two to four bedrooms, have up to 3½ bathrooms and come with rear-facing attached garages. Standard features include balconies and 9-foot first-floor ceilings.

Benach touted the location for being close to shopping and Interstate 88. The homes will feed into Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200.

With open land still surrounding the Lexington Trace developments, Benach said a future expansion is possible. But as of now, no additional property in that area has been purchased by Lexington Homes, he said.

"It's kind of a nice area because we're tucked in away from the corner," Benach said. "We're opportunistic. If something else comes available, we're interested."