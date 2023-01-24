Coffee Siesta coming soon to Glenview's downtown Metra station

A coffee shop will return to Glenview's downtown Metra train station.

The Glenview Village Board recently approved a resolution for a sublease for Coffee Siesta to operate a shop at the station, 1116 Depot St.

Along with coffee and tea the shop will offer pastries, snacks and sandwiches. Coffee Siesta would open at 5:15 a.m. and remain open throughout the day.

A coffee shop had been in the station previously but not since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020.

According to a 1994 arrangement with Metra, Glenview is authorized to sublease portions of the station and retain those revenues.

Projected revenue from this lease would be about $6,000 annually. That money helps offset janitorial services and the cost of inspections provided to the tenant for its food service, the village said.

The terms of the lease run from Feb. 1 through Jan. 1, 2026. There is an option for two additional one-year renewal extensions Coffee Siesta could accept without further board action.