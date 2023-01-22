 

Rezoning would allow pot dispensary near West Chicago

DuPage County Board expected to vote Tuesday

  • Kerry Farms owner Joe Sheehan is asking county board members to rezone 5 acres of a 22-acre hemp and honey farm off Roosevelt Road, which would allow a cannabis dispensary. The proposal has drawn objections from leaders in West Chicago and Winfield.

  • Kerry Farms owner Joe Sheehan wants to transform the front 5 acres of the 22-acre farm into a retail development that could include DuPage County's first social equity cannabis dispensary. Here he holds a rendering of the business project, which would front Roosevelt Road, while standing near some bee boxes on the property.

Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 1/22/2023 8:10 PM

The owner of Kerry Farms near West Chicago is asking DuPage County Board members to rezone part of his property for commercial use. He hopes to locate the county's first social equity dispensary on the site.

