Rezoning would allow pot dispensary near West Chicago
DuPage County Board expected to vote Tuesday
Updated 1/22/2023 8:10 PM
The owner of Kerry Farms near West Chicago is asking DuPage County Board members to rezone part of his property for commercial use. He hopes to locate the county's first social equity dispensary on the site.
|
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.