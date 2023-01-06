Debate continues over second West Chicago waste transfer station

Proponents and opponents of a proposed second waste transfer station in West Chicago continued their debate Thursday night as the first week of hearings to determine the merits of the facility came to a close.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems officials must prove the plan for their 28-acre parcel at 1655 Powis Road in West Chicago meets nine criteria dictated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.

Thursday's hearing at Wheaton Academy addressed many of the criteria, including the safety of the site and the design of the proposed facilities. John Hock, the principal engineer representing LRS, went through the details of the site, noting the size and scope of the plan that would place the new municipal solid waste building on the southern edge of the property bordering a closed landfill and the hydro-excavation building just to the north.

Citing the design features, odor control mechanisms, wildlife provisions, acceptance of the plan by officials from the nearby DuPage Airport and other factors, Hock testified the Powis Road location was ideal.

"This will be a premier waste management facility in Illinois," Hock said.

Ricardo Meza, a lawyer representing Protect West Chicago, the main group opposed to the plan, countered Hock by arguing the operation would allow too many trucks and too much garbage in the area. Meza also disputed claims that the 1,000-foot setback requirement from Powis Road and other locations near the site was not applicable.

Thursday also featured the first public comments of the hearings, including from former West Chicago City Council member Noreen Ligino-Kubinski, who lives within three miles of the site and supports the proposal. Hearing officer Derke Price said 27 people signed up to speak during the hearings scheduled to continue next Tuesday and Thursday.

If necessary, Price said, the hearings will be extended to Jan. 16 and 19. When the hearings conclude, the West Chicago City Council has until the middle of March to approve or deny the proposal.

Following testimony and cross-examination Tuesday regarding the need for a second West Chicago waste transfer station, Wednesday's hearing focused on the criteria related to land use compatibility and the traffic study conducted.

LRS representatives testified the proposal was compatible with surrounding properties based on the number of manufacturing facilities in the area. The anticipated increase in traffic, they said, was acceptable.

However, Protect West Chicago lawyer Phil Luetkehans said the traffic study failed to allow for the impact of future developments to the west. He also argued the land use study didn't account for enough of the surrounding area.