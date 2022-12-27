Family medicine physician joins NCH Medical Group

Northwest Community Healthcare has welcomed Dr. Arshiya Khalid to its medical group.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Northwest Community Healthcare has welcomed Dr. Arshiya Khalid to its medical group. She has begun seeing patients at 519 S. Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg.

Khalid graduated from Ross University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University. She is board certified in family medicine.

Khalid is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Along with English, she is fluent in Hindi, Urdu and Spanish.