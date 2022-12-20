Napolita pizzeria, wine bar slated for March opening in Northbrook

Owners of Wilmette's Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar are expected to open a new location in Northbrook this spring. Courtesy of Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Northbrook's new Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar, coming to 1349 Shermer Road, is slated for a March opening.

Village President Kathryn Ciesla gave an update on "the most anticipated business in Northbrook" during a recent board meeting.

The eatery has been "coming soon" for more than a year, according to the website of the existing Wilmette location. The Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry first reported the arrival of the Northbrook restaurant in its December 2020 newsletter.

The COVID-19 pandemic altered the time frame.

Ciesla said at a Dec. 13 board meeting she spoke with Napolita's ownership. The restaurant's new Stefano Ferrara brick oven pizza, imported from Italy, was installed three weeks ago now, she said.

An employee at the Wilmette location said hiring for all positions, front and back of the house, is ongoing there for the Northbrook location. People will be trained at the Wilmette Napolita. The employee said they'd been getting "about 10 calls a day from people in Northbrook."

Meanwhile, the village board on Jan. 24 will address the Quarterra -- formerly Lennar -- proposal for a 318-apartment complex at the former Grainger site, 1657 Shermer Road.

During a Nov. 1 meeting, Northbrook plan commissioners voted 7-0 to deny the proposal. A group of Northbrook residents has gathered more than 800 signatures on a petition in support of that denial.

The board on Dec. 13 also granted Brookfield Properties, the owner of Northbrook Court, a third extension until April 25 to submit renovations for the court. A second amendment to the initial Redevelopment & Economic Incentive Agreement would have expired on Dec. 23.

On Nov. 28, Brookfield Senior Vice President Ben Freeman sent a letter to the village requesting the extension.

Ciesla said she expects Brookfield to present detailed plans in January.

The public "will have the ability to digest the project and also comment and provide input," she added.

Ciesla said among other benefactors, the court provides $2.6 million annually in property taxes to Northbrook school districts.

She said the village, in partnership with the school and park districts, and library, is committed to preserving the mall as a revenue generator.

But officials also are working with Brookfield "to make this something that is a real plus for the community," Ciesla added.