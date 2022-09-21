Byline Bank's Evanston Arts Center Video Wins Telly Award

EVANSTON, IL -- Byline Bank congratulates Bottle Rocket Media on its recent Telly Award win for the production of its Byline Bank--The Evanston Arts Center Video. The video was produced in collaboration with Byline Bank and The Evanston Arts Center as part of an ongoing "Small Business, We've Got Your Back" series in recognition of the bank's positive impact in the community.

"The Evanston Art Center video is part of a Byline Bank video series that celebrates the financial success of Evanston businesses," said Tracy McGuire, Evanston Market President, Byline Bank. "We are proud to play an integral role in helping these Evanston small business customers secure financing to grow their business and thrive."

"Byline Bank has been very supportive of our effort to make art accessible to everyone in our community," said Paula Danoff, President & CEO of the Evanston Arts Center. "Byline is community-oriented, and their assistance with the mortgage to purchase our new building in a short period was very reassuring for us as a non-profit. I attribute our continued success to Byline Bank and their bank managers; they've truly made a difference in how we do business because we know they have our back and are supporting us."

In addition to the Evanston Art Center, the video series also features other local Evanston small business banking customers, including Kelvin Company, Foodstuffs, and I Love Sweets. It follows a similar series that was produced the previous year highlighting Oak Park businesses, also Byline Bank customers.

Byline's Evanston Art Center video received Bronze in the Financial Services & Banking category of the Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens, with winners representing work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers worldwide.



"The Telly Awards are an accomplishment for both clients and creators," said Brett Singer, Bottle Rocket Media Principal and Executive Producer. "Making a dynamic impact through video storytelling is what Bottle Rocket does best, and working with Byline Bank, our team has been able to tell their story and we're truly appreciative to have received the thumbs up from Telly Awards critics."

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $7.1 billion in assets and operates more than 30 full-service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States. For more information, visit www.bylinebank.com.

