The Biz Week That Was: Phase 2 of Hawthorn 2.0 is a go; regulators hear rail merger concerns

A rendering shows some of Phase 2 of the master plan for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, which calls for 255 luxury apartments and a large plaza flanked by stores and restaurants. Courtesy of village of Vernon Hills

A new and improved plan for the second part of the ongoing $252 million remake of Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills has the green light from village officials. The revised vision uses the area once occupied by the former Carson's store for an expanded grand plaza, 55,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, a new mall entry and 255 luxury apartments.

Federal regulators got an earful Monday about the proposed merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways at a forum in Itasca. Eight suburbs and DuPage County have formed the Coalition to Stop CPKC to prevent the merger, and representatives of them told the regulators of their worries about tending to emergencies and creating dangers for pedestrians.

A suburban used car dealer's plan to relocate to Mundelein got a green light Monday from the village board. Autoland intends to move from 2240 Rand Road in Palatine to a vacant building on the 800 block of North Lake Street in Mundelein, at the northwest corner of routes 45 and 176.

Aurora officials celebrated a milestone in the renovation of old Copley Hospital on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting at Weston Bridges -- apartments for people with intellectual, cognitive and developmental concerns who want to live on their own.

Arlington Heights' village board next month could vote on a so-called development road map laying out the village review process for the Chicago Bears' Arlington Park plans. "I will assure everyone that the Bears cannot develop this property without village approval," Village Manager Randy Recklaus told trustees Monday night.

The owners of the building at 212 and 214 S. Main St. in downtown Naperville successfully appealed to the city's planning and zoning commission to allow one of their tenants, Benefit Cosmetics, to keep a new exterior pink color scheme, despite a complaint that it doesn't comply with downtown design standards established in 2011.

A furniture company that's relocating within Mundelein is set to receive a $50,000 municipal grant to pay for exterior and interior improvements at its new operation. Barn XO is the latest beneficiary of Mundelein's Business Incentive Grant program. The village board approved the grant Monday night.

The Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board on Tuesday denied, then later voted to simply delay, the change of ownership request that would allow Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health to merge. Advocate Aurora and Atrium are seeking to complete the change of ownership by Sept. 30.