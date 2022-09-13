 

Palatine car dealership's plan to relocate to Mundelein gets the green light

  • The used-car dealership Autoland plans to relocate from this location in Palatine to Mundelein. Village trustees in Mundelein granted the dealership needed zoning and permit approvals Monday to make the move.

      The used-car dealership Autoland plans to relocate from this location in Palatine to Mundelein. Village trustees in Mundelein granted the dealership needed zoning and permit approvals Monday to make the move. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, August 2022

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/13/2022 6:11 PM

A suburban used car dealer's plan to relocate to Mundelein got a green light Monday from the village board.

Autoland intends to move from 2240 Rand Road in Palatine to a vacant building on the 800 block of North Lake Street in Mundelein. That's at the northwest corner of routes 45 and 176.

 

It will take over a roughly 2-acre site that once housed Elite Motors but has been unused since Elite moved to Waukegan in 2018.

The village board on Monday approved a special use permit that allows Autoland to operate on the site. With the same vote, the board approved a zoning variation that will permit the outdoor display of cars for sale.

The board approved the plan without objection and little discussion. Trustee Kerston Russell said he is very excited about Autoland's migration north.

"I'm glad to see we're getting something back in that building," Russell said. "That's really nice."

In exchange for the permit and zoning variation, Autoland agreed to 21 stipulations about its operation in Mundelein. They cover delivery hours, test-drive routes, lighting, sale prices and other aspects of the business.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Palatine car dealership could relocate to Mundelein
Related Article
Palatine car dealership could relocate to Mundelein
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 