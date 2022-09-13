Palatine car dealership's plan to relocate to Mundelein gets the green light

A suburban used car dealer's plan to relocate to Mundelein got a green light Monday from the village board.

Autoland intends to move from 2240 Rand Road in Palatine to a vacant building on the 800 block of North Lake Street in Mundelein. That's at the northwest corner of routes 45 and 176.

It will take over a roughly 2-acre site that once housed Elite Motors but has been unused since Elite moved to Waukegan in 2018.

The village board on Monday approved a special use permit that allows Autoland to operate on the site. With the same vote, the board approved a zoning variation that will permit the outdoor display of cars for sale.

The board approved the plan without objection and little discussion. Trustee Kerston Russell said he is very excited about Autoland's migration north.

"I'm glad to see we're getting something back in that building," Russell said. "That's really nice."

In exchange for the permit and zoning variation, Autoland agreed to 21 stipulations about its operation in Mundelein. They cover delivery hours, test-drive routes, lighting, sale prices and other aspects of the business.