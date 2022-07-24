The Biz Week That Was: Controversial apartment plans advance; emotional debate over gun sales

Despite controversy, plan advances

A controversial plan to construct a seven-story apartment building in Des Plaines took a step forward Monday night.

After four decades, time to move on

Through more than four decades and multiple name changes, Tom Brinkman has been a fixture at one of Buffalo Grove's venerable businesses. Now Brinkman, manager of Mutual Ace Hardware at 745 S. Buffalo Grove Road, is retiring from the small family business where he's worked since 1977.

Hoffman Estates says yes to Popeyes

Hoffman Estates officials Monday approved the village's second Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in as many years, but it remains unclear which will be completed and open first.

Cannabis business gets approval

A business that infuses edible products with cannabis has received permission to operate in Des Plaines.

Drag show draws controversy

The owner of the UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills is trying to increase business by hosting special events. But her plan to have an all-ages drag show on Saturday had people threatening her and trying to ruin her business with bad reviews online.

High-rise apartment building advances

Plans for a seven-story apartment complex have received preliminary approval from the Wheaton City Council.

Emotions rise over gun sale ban

Emotions ran high on both sides of the gun control debate Tuesday night in Naperville as community members and city officials weighed in on a proposed ban on the commercial sale of some high-powered weapons.

Elk Grove approves property purchases

Elk Grove Village's board Tuesday approved purchases totaling more than $6 million for two properties along the Higgins Road corridor: the recently closed Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue, and the Shell gas station at the gateway to town.