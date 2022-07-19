Drag show open to children will go on at Lake in the Hills cafe despite threats, potential protests

The owner of the UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills is trying to increase business by hosting special events.

But her plan to have an all-ages drag show on Saturday has people threatening her and trying to ruin her business with bad reviews online.

"I only want a safe event," Corinna Sac said Monday. "We really don't want to give in to bullies."

Lake in the Hills police said Tuesday they are investigating the threats.

Sac opened UpRising in November and has been hosting musicians, wine-sipping painting parties and resume-writing workshops.

"Why not give it (a drag show) a shot?" Sac said. The business' website says it is a "woman and LGBTQ+ owned and operated business," and Sac said she wanted to get more involvement from that community.

But she said it had to be a family-friendly show because all events at the business are open to children. She worked with the performers to come up with a show that was not risque.

Sac announced the brunch-for-dinner event, called "Starry Nights, Sunny Skies," about two weeks ago and sold out all 40 tickets.

Then the problems started. Sac said people seem to think she is trying to attract children to the show because the children's tickets cost less than the adults'. The price is lower because it costs less to make the meals, Sac said.

Someone posted a sign on her door saying pedophiles worked there. A man came in, yelled at Sac and her workers, and then spit on the baked-goods case. In another instance, somebody left a bag of dog feces at the door.

People have also complained about her to the Department of Children and Family Services, the mother of two said.

Sac said she heard protesters from the Proud Boys movement and Awake IL will picket the business on Saturday, as will groups that support her.

But Awake IL President Shannon Adcock of Naperville said it is not organizing a protest.

"We have posted the drag queen event info to our social media so people are aware of what is happening in McHenry County," Adcock said in an email. "We do not condone children attending such an event."

Adcock did not say why the group takes that position, instead referring to a YouTube video of cultural critic James Lindsay speaking about drag-queen story hours being part of Marxist indoctrination of children at a Moms for Liberty national convention.

Lake in the Hills police said Tuesday that officers will ensure people can exercise their Constitutional right to peacefully protest.

"However, we wish to remind everyone that under no circumstances will the police department tolerate a disruption of this event or any activity that disrupts the peace. The department will be taking a zero-tolerance approach for those individuals who choose to attend with plans to engage in acts of violence or criminal activity," a news release said.

Sac said she would only cancel the show if the police tell her the situation is unsafe.

"We don't really want to back down if we don't have to," Sac said.