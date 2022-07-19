Business that infuses edible products with cannabis coming to Des Plaines

A family-owned business that infuses edible products with cannabis has received permission to operate in Des Plaines.

The Culinary Cannabis Co., formerly Mary Jane's Incredible Edibles, is set to move to 1245 Forest Ave. from Franklin Park. Siblings Kate and David Nadolski run the operation.

To make way for the business, the Des Plaines City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to amend zoning rules to allow cannabis infusers in districts reserved for light manufacturing as long as they first get conditional use permits. The council then approved such a permit for Culinary Cannabis.

Cannabis infusers already were allowed in districts zoned for general manufacturing, with conditional permits, documents indicate.

The business essentially is a wholesaler, said John Carlisle, the city's community and economic development director. By state law, it cannot have a retail operation.

Infusers add cannabis to edible products using a distilled marijuana extract, or distillate, that looks like honey. No cannabis flower is used.

The company got a state infusing license in December, and it needs to update that license to reflect the Des Plaines location, Carlisle said.

Culinary Cannabis is not allowed to grow marijuana on site, nor is on-site consumption allowed, documents indicate.

Additionally, the business must follow state rules for security.