The Biz Week That Was: Business campus to be razed; Elgin development finally getting started

Business campus to be demolished

A 1980s-era business campus of eight single-story brick buildings are set to be demolished to make way for a much larger logistics and trucking center in Elk Grove Village.

After 20 years, development starting

One of the larger housing developments in Elgin's recent history will break ground this fall after 20 years of planning. Once complete, the project, nearly 20 years in the making, will expand the city's west side with more than 3,000 single-family homes and apartments.

O'Hare tunnels now renovated

The dingy pedestrian tunnels greeting travelers to Chicago arriving at O'Hare International Airport are officially grounded. The city has completed a complete redo of seven tunnels at Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

Fast-food place moving

Jimmy John's, a longtime tenant of Buffalo Grove's Town Center, is moving to the soon-to-open Ricky Rockets fuel center just a short trip down Lake-Cook Road.

Speakeasy-style lounge renamed

For almost a decade, the Listening Room at the Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake has served as a music and entertainment venue. But over the past few months, the space in the mansion's basement has been re-imagined as a speakeasy-style music lounge, to be renamed Lou's later this year, said Erin McElroy, chief relations officer for the Dole.

Construction done on senior complex

Construction on a new 166-unit senior living complex in Algonquin, called The Oaks at Algonquin, was completed this month, its contractor said.

Change in development in the works

The village of Cary is working on a development agreement with True North Properties to convert the village-owned site of the former Kraus Senior Center into a multi-building apartment complex.