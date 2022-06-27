After nearly 20 years of planning, more than 3,000 homes coming to west side of Elgin

One of the larger housing developments in Elgin's recent history will break ground this fall after 20 years of planning. Once complete, the project, nearly 20 years in the making, will expand the city's west side with more than 3,000 single-family homes and apartments.

The Shodeen Construction development is known as Pingree Creek. It would bring 780 acres into Elgin, including some land de-annexed from Pingree Grove. City officials expect the plan will help fuel more commercial development along Rt. 20. The project spans both sides of Rt. 20 near the curve at Reinking Road.

City officials first annexed the land into the city in 2004 and 2005. Then, for nearly two decades, the project saw no progress other than the installation of water and sewer lines. But recently, Metra officials scratched a train station planned as part of the development. That brought Shodeen back to the Elgin City Council this week with some modifications.

The changes include increasing the number of dwelling units from 2,729 to 3,051. The commercial part of the plan would grow from 21.7 acres to 25.5 acres. And it adds flexibility along Rt. 20 to include either commercial property or apartments as the market dictates.

City officials expressed some dismay about Metra's decision to spike plans for a new station. But council members were enthusiastic about the plans to start phase one of the project this fall. Phase one will bring 120 single-family homes and 200 new apartments into Elgin.

The project also includes 275 acres of open space, which is about one-third of the entire development space. Later phases of the project include the construction of a new school on 17 acres. The development will put new students into schools in Burlington-based Central Unit District 301 and Dundee Area Unit District 300. Residents south of Reinking Road will go to District 301. Residents who live north of Reinking Road will attend District 300.

The project's history predates even Mayor David Kaptain's tenure on the city council. But he was part of a 9-0 vote this week to keep the project headed toward construction this fall.

"Good work getting this done so fast," Kaptain facetiously told Shodeen representatives. "Glad to see the project. It's been a long time."