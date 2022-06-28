New 166-unit senior living complex complete in Algonquin

Construction has been completed for the new Oaks at Algonquin senior living center off Harnish Drive. Courtesy of McShane Construction Company

Construction on a new 166-unit senior living complex in Algonquin, called The Oaks at Algonquin, was completed this month, its contractor said.

The village is in the middle of a housing boom, with more than 400 homes either planned or under construction for 2022, a time when local planners and developers say there is a growing need for senior housing units countywide.

The Oaks, located off Harnish Drive near the Algonquin Area Public Library and Ted Spella Park, is almost fully staffed and many residents have already moved in, concierge Emily Cassan said.

About half of the 166 units are for independent living, while the rest are divided between memory care and assisted living spaces, Cassan said.

The residential complex includes a three-story, wood-frame building with amenities that include three restaurants, a pub, a salon, a media lounge, a theater, a health club and a community center, according to a news release from McShane Construction.

An outdoor area includes a rooftop deck and fire pit, grill, dining patio and garden, McShane representatives said in the release. Inside the building, the units for assisted living and memory care units include a kitchen or kitchenette, respectively.

Construction for the site was first approved in August 2019 and plans to use the site as a senior living residence date back to spring 2017.

The two-year construction time was impacted by long product lead times and market conditions. But the contractor worked to mitigate delays and materials issues, including temporary solutions for the kitchen's walk-in cooler while the construction team waited for insulated panels, McShane spokeswoman Julia Waterbury said.

While most of the complex was completed in December, all residential units were completed by Jan. 6 of this year and following the completion of the main building, the contractor completed the small clinic build-out separately, Waterbury said.

There still are 12 units available, across all three of the site's levels of assistance, according to listings on the Oaks at Algonquin website, and the prices range from $2,820 to $5,125.

"It's been great to be here," Cassan said. "I've been here since we opened. It's a very good environment."