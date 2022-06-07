The Biz Week That Was: Schlotzky's returns to Illinois; Elgin Kia gets permission to move

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comThe Elgin City Council gave preliminary approval to a tax-incentive package for Elgin Kia to move from their Chicago Street location to the Randall-90 Auto Mall, but challenged the dealership to provide input for and sponsor electric charging stations in Elgin.

Geneva store sold for unpaid taxes

Don't plan on getting a doughnut and a latte from Geneva's east side Dunkin' Donuts any time soon, as it was sold for $11,529.58 in unpaid property taxes, Kane County records show.

Schlotzky's makes return to Illinois

After a handful of years away, Schlotzsky's Deli has made a tasty return to Illinois with a new location in Naperville.

Workers rally for better staffing

Roughly 50 members from Service Employees Union International Health Care Illinois on Tuesday rallied outside the Oakbrook Terrace-based nonprofit that accredits hospitals and other health care institutions, asking it to help change how hospitals address staffing.

Former bank building nearing end of line

St. Charles plan commissioners are reacting positively to plans to tear down a former bank building next to the Foxfield Commons shopping center on St. Charles' east side to make way for an Andy's Frozen Custard store and an immediate care center.

Pot shop sales legal in Arlington Heights

Nearly two years into a pilot program allowing recreational marijuana sales at a dispensary, Arlington Heights trustees on Monday made the practice permanently legal and opened the door to allow two more potential pot shops in town.

Apartments plan advances

Plans to build 320 apartments on the city's east side have been given the green light after St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek Monday night cast a tie-breaking vote in favor of the project.

Video gambling coming soon?

East Dundee trustees are considering creating a new liquor license class that could bring video gambling to the village's gas stations.

Elgin Kia moving

