Video gambling at gas stations? East Dundee is looking at proposal

Gas stations in East Dundee could get video gambling machines if the village creates a new liquor license class. Daily Herald file photo

East Dundee trustees are considering creating a new liquor license class that could bring video gambling to the village's gas stations.

Trustees Monday discussed the merits of the new class, proposed after the owner of the Dundee Marathon station, located at 305 W. Main Street, sought a way to bring video gambling to his business. State law requires video gambling businesses to have on-site liquor consumption.

In May, trustees put off a vote on the request to create the new license class, saying they wanted additional time to review. During Monday's meeting, village officials noted East Dundee already has 19 establishments, including bars and truck stops, with 102 video gaming terminals. The new liquor license could open the door for video gambling at the Marathon and two other gas stations.

Marathon gas station owner, Jay Pastakia, has said a video gambling license would help him compete with other fuel stations that can have video gambling terminals because they qualify as truck stops.

Trustees Monday directed village officials to draft an ordinance that would include restrictions such as limiting the number of video gambling terminals based on the square footage of an establishment. The restrictions would apply only to those seeking new licenses.

"Back in January, February, I had some concerns about it," Trustee Sarah Brittin said of the request and bringing more video gaming to the village.

"But, at the end of the day, it's up to the business owner, residents," Brittin said. "It's up to the people who come into this town to be responsible for their actions."

At the meeting in May, Pastakia, and consultant Accel Entertainment, noted other communities have created liquor licenses allowing gas stations to serve alcohol for on-premise consumption. He said alcohol would only be consumed in the video gambling area.

Trustees could vote on the issue as early as their July 18 board meeting.