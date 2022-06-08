Andy's Frozen Custard, immediate care center could be coming to St. Charles

St. Charles plan commissioners are reacting positively to plans to tear down a former bank building next to the Foxfield Commons shopping center on St. Charles' east side to make way for an Andy's Frozen Custard store and an immediate care center.

At their meeting Tuesday, commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the plans. The plans will now go before the city council's planning and development committee for review.

"I think this is actually a great use of the site," plan Commissioner Jeffrey Funke said. "I appreciate the site plan and the opportunity you guys are bringing to St. Charles."

Other plan commissioners had similar comments. Plans are to raze the vacant bank building at 2600 E. Main St. and build a 2,075 square-foot Andy's Frozen Custard store with a drive-through and a 4,282-square-foot Physicians Immediate Care center.

This would be the first Andy's Frozen Custard store in the Tri-Cities. The closest one is on South Randall Road in Elgin.

Andy's Frozen Custard has more than 100 locations in 14 states and bills itself as being the largest dessert-only franchise in the world. Physicians Immediate Care offers both urgent care and occupational health services.

At a planning and development committee meeting in October, the majority of St. Charles aldermen did not believe the site was the best location for a Casey's General Store and gas station. The majority of aldermen recommended not approving the plans. Plans had called for the former bank building to be razed and a 4,600-square-foot convenience store to be built as part of the project, which also would have included a gas station with eight fuel pumps (16 fuel positions). Casey's sells made-from-scratch pizza and is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.