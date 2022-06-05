The Biz Week That Was: No Bears state help, candidates say; Metra slashes monthly pass rates

Metra is slashing prices for its monthly pass in an effort to bulk up ridership decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Herald File Photo

No tax funds for Bears stadium

Typically at odds, the candidates for Illinois governor play as a team when it comes to whether the state should help fund a new Chicago Bears stadium at Arlington Park.

Village launches promotional website

Elk Grove Village has relaunched its Shop Elk Grove website, with a focus on highlighting and celebrating local restaurants, retailers and service providers in the community.

Metra trying to attract riders

What a deal! Metra is slashing rates for monthly passes to $100 in effort to get more riders in seats.

New option in vacant space

If you're in the mood for seafood before or after a movie at the AMC in Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect, a new option soon will be only be a short walk away. Surf's Up is slated to open next month at 220 Randhurst Village Drive, in what is now a vacant space.

Restaurant steps up for young customer

Nine-year-old Maddox Yates-Benter and his family were given a free trip to Disney World by the people who run BD's Mongolian Grill in Naperville after they were touched by the family's story about the joy Maddox feels when he hits the restaurant's popular gong. And the restaurant GM who helped the boy out got a free trip, too.

Competition coming in golf sales?

The new indoor golf facility at Buffalo Grove's Arboretum Golf Course could face competition across the street with the opening of The Golf Lobby at 312 Half Day Road.

Cancer center expanding

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is expanding its cancer center in Geneva to help make additional clinics and cancer therapies available to patients.

Suit over accident

A woman is suing the Urban Air Adventure Park in Bloomingdale, saying a zip line harness failed, slipped upward and grabbed her by the neck, leaving her flailing as she glided along the track.