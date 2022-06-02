Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital expanding cancer care center to bring treatment closer to home

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is expanding its cancer center in Geneva to help make additional clinics and cancer therapies available to patients.

The project, which is underway, will add 15,500 square feet -- including 17 new private infusion bays, a consultation room, 19 exam rooms and a procedure room -- to the hospital's Cancer Center. Additionally, 6,000 square feet of the existing center will be renovated.

"Cancer treatment is more effective now than it has ever been, but our new treatments require more space and resources. So, we need to expand our oncology services here in the Fox Valley," said Dr. Christopher M. George, medical director of the cancer center. "Our expanded cancer center will continue to provide state-of-the-art therapies as well as diagnostic services. But a larger cancer center will allow us to expand the number of specialized clinics and new cancer therapies here, without asking patients to travel downtown."

The Geneva hospital's cancer center was built in 2012 and has not been renovated since construction, officials said.

Additionally, the project will double the size of the center's pharmacy, allowing for additional workstations and an expanded medication room to accommodate additional equipment.

Construction of the expanded cancer center is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.