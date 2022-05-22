The Biz Week That Was: Travel, gas prices rising; Elgin-based firm moving HQ to Hoffman Estates

Travel on the rise, gas prices too

Travel is expected to rebound this Memorial Day weekend after a COVID-19 slump, but road trippers should brace for regular gas to average more than $4 a gallon in 47 states, AAA reports.

Hoffman Estates gets new national HQ

Heritage-Crystal Clean, an Elgin-based environmental products and services company, will move its national headquarters to the new Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, the developer behind the project announced Monday.

New businesses coming to South Barrington

The Arboretum of South Barrington may soon have a dog-friendly restaurant, a new axe-throwing operation and a cigar lounge as tenants.

Toms Price Home growing

The fourth-generation owners of Toms Price Home are growing the family business with a new showroom slated to open this summer near the Oakbrook Center shopping mall.

266-home proposal halted

Pulte Homes has withdrawn its proposal to build a 266-home subdivision in West Chicago on the south side of Smith Road between Route 59 and Klein Road. The project faced opposition from area residents and was not recommended by the city's development committee.

St. Charles company wins award

Chris and Mary Ginder's company Gindo's Spice of Life in St. Charles creates hot sauces. But for those who think it's all about the heat, they want people to know that it's so much more.

From restaurant to car wash?

A new car wash could give a fresh sparkle to a former restaurant site that has been gathering dust on Milwaukee Avenue in Buffalo Grove.

Kemper Lakes sold

The Kemper Lakes Business Center in southern Lake County has been acquired for $190 million, the highest price paid for a suburban office property in 17 years.