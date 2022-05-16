Dog-friendly restaurant, 2 other businesses proposed for Arboretum of South Barrington

The Arboretum of South Barrington may soon have a dog-friendly restaurant, a new ax-throwing venue and a cigar lounge as tenants.

The restaurant would be the second Dawg Park Gourmet Grill location in the suburbs. The first opened in Glenview in 2020.

"We've been looking for a spot for a second location for about a year," owner Mark Kobylinski said. A customer recommended Kobylinski look into the Arboretum, he said.

Kobylinski is eyeing the vacant spot where Noodles & Co. once operated -- which just happens to be next to Kriser's Natural Pet store.

"That was the closer for us," Kobylinski said.

Dawg Park's menu has a variety of inventively garnished hot dogs and hamburgers, with topping combinations such as brown gravy and grilled onions, Thai chile sauce and grilled bell peppers, and applewood bacon and Sriracha ranch sauce.

It also offers more traditional versions of those American staples as well as rice- and potato-based bowls, Italian sausage or beef sandwiches, pulled pork and grilled chicken.

Kobylinski said he hopes to open in September or October. Dawg Park would serve alcohol, so a liquor license is needed.

The pet-friendly twist was welcomed by South Barrington officials during a presentation at last week's village board meeting, Mayor Paula McCombie said.

Representatives of all three businesses proposed for the Arboretum spoke to the board last week.

Master Axe is planning to take over the space most recently occupied by the similarly themed Bullseye Axe Lounge. Bullseye closed in January after less than three years in business.

A Master Axe already operates in Bolingbrook. It's open to customers of all ages, but the proposed South Barrington location would be for patrons who are at least 16, McCombie said.

The change reflected concerns from South Barrington officials about younger kids being around the potentially dangerous axes, McCombie said.

"That made it sound better," she said.

Master Axe would offer food from nearby Giorgio's Chicago Pizzeria and Pub. Officials generally insist restaurants serving alcohol also serve food, McCombie said.

The board could grant Master Axe a liquor license at its next meeting in June, McCombie said. First, however, officials will visit the Master Axe in Bolingbrook to see if they like the operation, she said.

Finally, a cigar lounge has been proposed for vacant space near Georgio's and Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant. A proposed name wasn't immediately available.

Customers would be able to purchase, store and smoke cigars within the shop, McCombie said.

The lounge also would offer alcoholic beverages. But unlike at Master Axe, a dining menu isn't planned, McCombie said. Representatives haven't yet applied for a liquor license, she said.