Elgin-based Heritage-Crystal Clean moving national HQ to Bell Works in Hoffman Estates

Heritage-Crystal Clean, an Elgin-based environmental products and services company, will move its national headquarters to the new Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, the developer behind the project announced Monday.

The publicly traded company has signed an 11-year lease for nearly 40,000 square feet of office space at Bell Works, which will become the largest tenant to date of the redeveloped former AT&T campus when it moves there in August.

"The continued interest we're seeing for our thoughtfully designed spaces is a testament to the needs and priorities of today's workforce," Ralph Zucker, president of Bell Works developer Somerset Development, said in Monday's announcement. "Companies are proactively seeking environments that not only enable their teams to flourish, work collaboratively, and think creatively, but also reflect the core values of their business."

HCC will bring 180 workers from its current home at the Randall Point Executive Center in Elgin to the Bell Works site along I-90. Notable features of the headquarters will include four custom branding areas -- two of which showcase HCC logos made completely out of recycled materials -- a large cafe for gathering and entertainment, and customized meeting areas, officials said.

"As a National Environmental Services Company dedicated to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, Bell Works Chicagoland was a natural fit when deciding where to relocate our headquarters," Brian Recatto, president and CEO at HCC, said in the announcement Monday.

Founded in 1999, HCC provides parts cleaning, hazardous and nonhazardous waste services, used oil re-refining, antifreeze recycling and field services, primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers. The company has about 1,400 employees nationwide, with 120 locations and 91 branches across 47 states.

Billed as a "metroburb," the $200 million Bell Works redevelopment is planned to ultimately include 1.2 million square feet of office space, 60,000 square feet of conference space, storage and amenities, and 60,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

Somerset also hopes to build townhouses and apartments on the 150-acre former AT&T corporate campus.

Other Bell Works tenants include Platinum Home Mortgage, Headline Solar, CPA Advisors Group, Mosquito Hunters, The Next Unicorn, It Gym and the coworking space CoLab.