Schaumburg welcomes new cultural services director

SCHAUMBURG -- The village of Schaumburg said Tiana Weiler has been selected as its next director of cultural services. She becomes the third person to serve in this role following the departure of former director Jack Netter who retired in January after more than 35 years with the village.

Weiler is an accomplished event services professional who demonstrates a wide range of competencies in areas related to venue operations, strategic planning, event planning and coordination, booking and sales, and customer service, the village said.

Weiler has served as the director of event management for McCormick Place in Chicago since 2012 and was previously the assistant director of event management. In her roles there, she managed the nation's largest convention center and supervised more than 10 event managers as well as staff for the Arie Crown Theater.

Her anticipated start date with the village is June 6.

Weiler has of bachelor's degree from Concordia College in speech communication/theater art and business administration. She also holds a master's degree from Saint Mary's University in arts administration. Weiler is a licensed Certified Meeting Professional.

"I am excited to begin this new chapter in Schaumburg at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts," Weiler said. "As a person with more than 25 years in the hospitality/event planning business, I am a strong leader within venue operations and feel my experience will assist me in continuing the long tradition of bringing quality arts and entertainment to the Schaumburg community."

Prior to working in Chicago, Weiler held event coordinator roles from 2000 to 2007 at the Minneapolis Convention Center where she was responsible for the execution and coordination of approximately 60 events annually. She also worked for the Minnesota Orchestral Association from 1993 to 2000 in several accounting roles and as the rental administrator.

In the last full year of operation in 2019 prior to the pandemic, the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts offered 986 events to a total attendance of 74,180.