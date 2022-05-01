The Biz Week That Was: Clearbrook fundraiser making comeback, JoJo's building a patio treehouse

Clearbrook fundraiser making comeback

Excitement is mounting among supporters of Clearbrook, as they look forward to the Arlington Heights-based agency's biggest fundraiser, the Shining Star Ball, which returns April 29 after a two-year hiatus.

Former sports complex to be sold

After nearly four years and five contract changes, a dormant driving range and golf learning center in Libertyville will be sold for development of two warehouse/industrial buildings.

Motorcycle training course proposed

The public will have the chance to weigh in on a proposal to build an unpaved motorcycle training course at the Fox River Harley-Davidson store at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

Starbucks in Cary to unionize

A Starbucks store in suburban Cary has become the first in the Chicago area whose employees have voted for union membership. Workers at the Cary store, 620 Northwest Highway, voted 17-4 to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

Elk Grove tries something new

It's a long way from the Bahamas, but Elk Grove Village officials hope their latest marketing push packs a quicker punch.

New developments moving ahead

Two new developments in Huntley -- a subdivision with 173 new single-family homes and the transformation of a downtown industrial building into apartments -- are moving forward.

Mundelein buying downtown property

In their continued push for downtown redevelopment, Mundelein officials put their money where their mouths were Monday night by opening their checkbook for more property in the area.

JoJo's opens patio

Months after opening to controversy in downtown Naperville over its splashy exterior paint scheme, JoJo's Shake Bar is putting the finishing touches on a patio treehouse featuring a tree trunk, disco balls, vines and swings instead of chairs.