Catty property transformation, new subdivision in Huntley to move forward

Huntley is working on plans to turn the vacant Catty property building vacant building into an apartment building. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Two new developments in Huntley -- a subdivision with 173 new single-family homes and the transformation of a downtown industrial building into apartments -- are moving forward.

Both projects received their final thumbs up from the Huntley Village Board earlier this month.

The new Fieldstone subdivision would add 173 single-family homes on the 82-acre Kudlach property on the northwest corner of the Dundee Road and Haligus Road intersection, which lies near the eastern boundary of the town, according to village documents. The project would sit just south of the village hall.

The Kudlach property originally was obtained by the village in 2005, according to village documents.

"In the course of the 16 years following the annexation of the property, there's been little to no interest in developing it," Director of Development Services Charles Nordman said at a village board meeting.

The project, which would be carried out by Ohio-based M/I Homes, can be built in up to three phases. The plans call for several road resurfacing projects as well as the widening of Huntley-Dundee Road, according to village documents.

The development calls for 12 different floor plans, ranging from just less than 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet, according to village documents.

The plan was first brought in front of the village in September and called for 150 houses and 62 townhomes, but trustees raised concerns about the square footage of one of the layouts and the concept of townhomes there.

The developers dropped the townhomes from the plans among other revisions.

The project was approved unanimously earlier this month despite questions from Trustee Ronda Goldman about traffic and whether emergency vehicles would be able to get through.

"I'm just concerned a little bit about all the added traffic on that small street," she said, noting village events and other buildings in the area also were part of that concern.

Trustees also gave the formal go-ahead for the redevelopment of the Catty property at 11117 S. Church St., which it agreed to sell -- contingent upon a few conditions being met -- for $100,000.

The building, which will be renamed The Cornell, is slated to house 37 apartment units once completed and comes on the heels of the village board approving the conversion of the downtown Huntley fire station into a mixed-use development with a restaurant and apartments.

The project will include about $5 million in investment and is expected to be substantially completed by July 30, 2023, according to village documents. As part of that deadline, the village will have to complete parking near the complex as well.

Current plans have the construction slated to start this year, with residents moving in by 2023.