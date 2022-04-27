Elk Grove's latest marketing effort: Short TV ads and corresponding billboards

While admitting Elk Grove Village's marketing campaign this year isn't anything unusual -- like the municipal sponsorship of the 2018 and 2019 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowls -- Mayor Craig Johnson said new village TV ads and billboards will be "something a little different." Courtesy of Banner Collective

It's a long way from the Bahamas, but Elk Grove Village officials hope their latest marketing push packs a quicker punch.

The village is paying for the production of five 15-second commercials, to air on regular TV and digital media like YouTube, as part of its Makers Wanted campaign to promote its sprawling industrial park as a place to do business. The commercials will tie in with Makers Wanted ads on electronic billboards along tollways and major thoroughfares throughout the suburbs.

The ad campaign is being conceived by Banner Collective, a Chicago-based digital content studio that inked a $243,000 professional services contract with the village board Tuesday night. That contract, along with a separate $202,000 deal with Lombard-based ad agency Red Caffeine approved two weeks ago, represents a leaner 2022 marketing budget for the Northwest suburb that made a splash with the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Last year, Elk Grove sponsored three USA Olympic teams and paid for commercials and in-game features during Chicago White Sox broadcasts.

"We're not sponsoring anything unusual (this year)," said Mayor Craig Johnson, who was behind the unconventional college football game sponsorship.

But, Johnson hinted, "I'm already working on my next one."

Still, the mayor was excited about the new TV spots and corresponding billboards. He was ready to unveil the new ads at the board meeting Tuesday night, but last-minute tweaks will delay the release two weeks.

"It's not the same type of PR splash," he said of the commercials compared to the bowl game. "We're trying to do something a little different. If you do something repeatedly, it loses its effect."

The village spent $300,000 to have its business marketing tagline affixed to the title of the bowl game, but that was just part of an overall $700,000 marketing budget that also included TV ads, a website, an annual business expo and other marketing efforts.

The marketing spending this year -- just under $450,000 -- is more on par with what the village spent when the Makers Wanted campaign launched in 2015. That initial effort included a mix of television and radio commercials, print advertising and digital billboards along the tollways.