The Biz Week That Was: Oakton college cannabis facility, FAA moving HQ to Rolling Meadows

Oakton Community College formally dedicated its new 2,900-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility as the PharmaCann Cannabis Cultivation Lab during a ceremony Wednesday with college officials, PharmaCann representatives and community leaders. Courtesy of oakton community college

Cannabis facility dedicated at Oakton

Oakton Community College officials dedicated the Des Plaines campus' new cannabis cultivation facility Wednesday.

FAA moves regional headquarters

After more than a quarter-century in Des Plaines, the Federal Aviation Administration will move its regional headquarters to an office building in Rolling Meadows, the real estate firm that brokered the deal announced Tuesday.

COD acts to cover budget shortfall

College of DuPage officials have increased tuition to help chip away at a projected budget shortfall brought on by continued enrollment declines, rising costs and other factors.

Arlington Trackside hosting poker games

Though part of the pending property sale to the Chicago Bears and closed as an off-track betting parlor, Arlington Trackside is hosting daily cash poker table games through April 13.

Scholarships available for women

Bloomingdale Area Women in Business is making scholarships available for an adult females age 20 or older seeking continuing education and professional development.

BBB warns of ticket scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning fans to be wary of ticket scams before the opening of the summer concert and baseball season.

Elgin solar farm plans endorsed

Elgin's planning and zoning commission has endorsed plans for Mid-America Green Energy to build a 4.5-megawatt solar farm at the southwest corner of Bowes and Nolan Roads.

Addison parts supplier buys company

Addison-based Parts Town, a global supplier of replacement parts for the food service industry, has acquired Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a national distributor of appliance repair parts for the home.