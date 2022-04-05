FAA moving regional HQ from Des Plaines to Rolling Meadows

The Federal Aviation Administration is moving its regional headquarters from its longtime home in Des Plaines to Atrium, a three-story office center on Golf Road in Rolling Meadows. Daily Herald File Photo

After more than a quarter-century in Des Plaines, the Federal Aviation Administration will move its regional headquarters to an office building in Rolling Meadows, the real estate firm that brokered the deal announced Tuesday.

The federal agency will lease 115,937 square feet at Atrium, a three-story office building at 3800 Golf Road, Avison Young representatives said.

The FAA conducted an extensive market search in the area around O'Hare International Airport and the Northwest suburbs before choosing Atrium from among several options, the firm said in its announcement.

"This is one of the largest deals in the northwest suburban market within the last several years," Avison Young Principal Fred Ishler said. "The tenant found that the building's ability to accommodate the FAA's large office space requirement on a single floor was advantageous for the FAA's space utilization. Additionally, the building features extensive amenities and is in proximity to the Woodfield Mall area's major retail and dining offerings making it a preferred location for the FAA's employee base."

No timeline was provided for when the FAA would make its move to Rolling Meadows from its current Des Plaines office at 2300 E. Devon Ave.