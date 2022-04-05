Parts Town expands with business acquisition

ADDISON -- Parts Town, a global supplier of replacement parts for the food service industry, has acquired Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a national distributor of equipment repair parts for the home.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Headquartered near Atlanta, Encompass has grown rapidly in recent years by building strong manufacturer relationships, innovating through supply chain management and e-commerce, and providing excellent customer service, Parts Town said. The company maintains six facilities, has close to 250 employees, more than 200 manufacturer relationships, and delivers nearly $200 million in annual revenue.

"We first entered the residential parts market with our acquisition of Dayton Appliance Parts in early 2021 and have been thrilled with the growth opportunities and manufacturer partnerships that have emerged," said David Wenger, group president at PT Holdings, Parts Town's parent company.

Robert Coolidge, current president, and CEO of Encompass will continue to lead the business with additional investment and support from Parts Town.