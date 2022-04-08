Last call Tuesday for public comment on trucking HQ in Schaumburg

Some nearby residents of Roselle and unincorporated Schaumburg Township are objecting to the plans of Alsip-based Experior Transport to move the trucking firm's headquarters to the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. The project is expected to create more than 200 jobs in the village. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2017

A rendering of the gas station that would be part of Experior Transport's proposed headquarters at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

The 55 acres owned by the village of Schaumburg at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads are sought by Alsip-based Experior Transport for the trucking firm's new headquarters, to which some nearby residents of Roselle and unincorporated Schaumburg Township object. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2017

A rendering of a building on Experior Transport's proposed headquarters on a 55-acre site at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Tuesday's rezoning decision by Schaumburg trustees will be the final opportunity for nearby residents of Roselle and unincorporated Schaumburg Township to weigh in on Itasca-based Experior Transport's plans to build a new trucking headquarters on 55 acres in the village's southwest corner.

The village's later expected approvals of construction drawings and building permits, as well as the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago's approval of a Watershed Management Ordinance permit, won't include public comment, officials said.

For nearly 16 months, residents of two areas outside Schaumburg have been voicing concerns over noise, pollution and traffic from the proposed development at the southwest corner of Rodenburg and Irving Park roads.

Last month's zoning board hearing lasted four hours, during which about 20 of those residents presented either spoken or written testimony opposing the project. But the zoning board recommended the project by a 5-3 vote.

Experior is expected to close on its $7.5 million purchase of the village-owned property shortly after rezoning and begin an expected two-year construction as soon as it has all the approvals it needs.

A critical part of that will come from the water reclamation district, which has jurisdiction over the project's wetland impacts.

Though some of the neighboring residents' concerns are about the environment, the Chicago-based agency is obligated to issue a permit once its staff ensures all aspects of the project meet its watershed management requirements, agency spokeswoman Allison Fore said.

Within Schaumburg, the surrounding area is more business-oriented than residential and includes Wintrust Field, Schaumburg Regional Airport and the Schaumburg Park District's indoor Sport Center.

The proposed Experior Transport headquarters would create more than 200 jobs and generate more than $425,000 per year for the village through taxes on truck and fuel sales, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said.

The village purchased the property in two phases about 18 years ago to reserve what was seen as one of the last large sites for a major unified development within its borders. Officials entered into a purchase contract with Experior in 2018.

Since then the village has created a tax-increment finance district for the land, allowing a portion of its property taxes to go toward the nearly $20 million in unanticipated wetland mitigation and other site costs identified by the Army Corps of Engineers, rather than to local governments.

Tuesday's village board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court in Schaumburg.

Mayor Tom Dailly said that while the intention is not to entirely rehear the case on which the zoning board based its recommendation, neighbors will be able to have their say so long as their testimony isn't repetitive.