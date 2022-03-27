The Biz Week that Was: Liquor at 8 a.m. Sundays in Arlington Heights, Rosemont piano bar

Egg Harbor Cafe in downtown Arlington Heights soon could serve alcoholic beverages starting at 8 a.m. Sundays, under proposed rules the village board supported Monday. Owners of the popular brunch spot requested the change, since Sunday is their busiest day and they currently can't serve liquor until 11 a.m. when only a few hours are left in their business day. Daily herald file photo

Liquor at 8 a.m. Sundays in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights restaurants and other businesses that already serve alcohol as early as 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday will soon be able to do so on Sundays, the village board agreed Monday.

Rosemont piano bar to reopen

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar, which closed at the onset of the pandemic in Rosemont's entertainment district, is set to make its encore in a nearby, slightly larger location next week.

Buffalo Grove shopping center to be demolished

After years of failed redevelopment efforts, the now vacant Cambridge Commons shopping center in Buffalo Grove is facing demolition.

Jewel hasn't paid raises yet

Jewel-Osco has a unique problem in labor-management relations. Both sides agree that some workers are entitled to a raise that is weeks overdue, and the company has yet to pay it.

Libertyville opts for new kiosks

Libertyville has hired a well-known planning firm to assess the downtown streetscape and produce concepts for new business sign kiosks.

New subdivision takes step forward

The West Chicago plan commission has endorsed a modified proposal for a new housing subdivision near the St. Andrews golf course, but neighbors are still balking at the size of the development.

Schaumburg approves eatery plan

The sweetgreen restaurant Schaumburg trustees approved Tuesday night is planned to be the first of the specialty salad chain's many locations across the nation to feature a drive-through pickup window for customers ordering and paying on its app.

BBB warns of crypto fraud

The Better Business Bureau has released a study showing a "dramatic" rise in cryptocurrency fraud over the past year as the unregulated online investment and payment method grows in popularity.