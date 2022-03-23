Some Jewel workers have yet to see raise negotiated in December
Jewel-Osco has a unique problem in labor-management relations. Both sides agree that some workers are entitled to a raise that is weeks overdue, and the company has yet to pay it.
"I got a letter in the mail Monday, something about a computer error," said Marilyn Johnson, a 21-year employee. "We've been waiting on retroactive pay and on raises, but there's been nothing."
The problem affects 4,000 workers in the deli, seafood and meat departments at Chicago-area Jewel stores, said Local 1546 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. In December, the local and Jewel agreed to a three-year contract with raises retroactive to August 2021.
No increases have been forthcoming, and some employees have gotten unexplained pay cuts of $2 to $3 per hour, said Jeff Weiss, special assistant at the local.
