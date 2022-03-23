Some Jewel workers have yet to see raise negotiated in December

Some 4,000 workers in the deli, seafood and meat departments at area Jewel stores are waiting on raises that were supposed to start weeks ago. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2020

Jewel-Osco has a unique problem in labor-management relations. Both sides agree that some workers are entitled to a raise that is weeks overdue, and the company has yet to pay it.

"I got a letter in the mail Monday, something about a computer error," said Marilyn Johnson, a 21-year employee. "We've been waiting on retroactive pay and on raises, but there's been nothing."

The problem affects 4,000 workers in the deli, seafood and meat departments at Chicago-area Jewel stores, said Local 1546 of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. In December, the local and Jewel agreed to a three-year contract with raises retroactive to August 2021.

No increases have been forthcoming, and some employees have gotten unexplained pay cuts of $2 to $3 per hour, said Jeff Weiss, special assistant at the local.

