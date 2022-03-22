Once deemed a 'black eye' for Buffalo Grove, Cambridge Commons faces wrecking ball

Buffalo Grove's Cambridge Commons shopping center, long the source of complaints from residents living near by, will be demolished, village officials said Monday. Once the buildings are removed, the owner plans to seek redevelopment opportunities for the site.

Over the years, Buffalo Grove's Cambridge Commons shopping center has become quite a village conversation piece.

For the most part, the talk has been negative. Residents have called the virtually empty strip mall at the southeast corner of Buffalo Grove and Dundee roads an eyesore and "a black eye for the village," and for years have urged officials to do something about it.

On Monday, Deputy Village Manager Christopher Stilling told the village board the center finally has a date with the wrecking ball.

The decision to tear down Cambridge Commons follows years of thwarted efforts to rejuvenate the center, including a failed plan to open a Fresh Farms International Market grocery store in its anchor space. More recently, in 2019, it was announced that 24 Hour Fitness would open a health club in the former Rogan's Shoes space, but that plan fell victim to COVID-19.

The center's final tenant, a dentist, recently moved out, clearing the way for the property owner and management company, Svigos Asset Management Inc., to seek a demolition permit for the entire center.

The property owner is negotiating with a group to redevelop the property, Stilling added. The village will make an announcement when the deal is finalized, he said.

In the meantime, Stilling said, the center's owner has been issued a citation for failing to comply with village codes and was required to pay a fine through an administrative adjudication process.

Village Trustee Gregory Pike thanked Stilling for the update and suggested the village provide residents with a monthly report about property violations.

"A lot of residents have concerns," he said. "I think would it help the residents understand that we're not sitting back. We're actually being proactive in trying to resolve these issues."

Stilling said he understands those concerns and the village is working to address them.

"I more than anyone want to share with the community a success that's forthcoming. But a lot of times, these things take time," he said. "We do our very best to try and be as proactive as possible. There's a balance between what we can do from a legal perspective and making sure that they are achieving minimum code compliance."