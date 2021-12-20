Notable suburban businesses that closed in 2021
A suburban institution that hosted some of the biggest names in horse racing.
An iconic retailer that helped make Woodfield Mall what it is today.
A German eatery that was a mainstay on Route 12 in Lake Zurich for 36 years.
The suburbs said goodbye to a number of businesses in 2021.
Here are a few that closed their doors this year, or announced they were closing.
'Today's the funeral': Arlington Park says goodbye
Nearly 94 years after hosting its first race, horses crossed Arlington Park's finish line for what appears to be the last time Sept. 25.
A sold-out crowd of 7,500 watched thoroughbreds circle the oval a final time.
"I've cried all morning," said Marlene Brown, a mutuel clerk for the past 39 years. "I watched it burn. I watched it rise. We worked in the tents. We worked in the stands outside there. We have been through everything here. We just love it. It's our livelihood. It's more than a job."
Days after the final race, the Bears and Churchill Downs, Inc. announced a purchase agreement on the Arlington Heights property.
'It's a heartache': Sears closes Woodfield location
Sears was among Woodfield Mall's biggest draws when it opened in 1971.
On Nov. 14, the store closed its doors for the final time.
It was the iconic retailer's only remaining location in Illinois.
A month later, Transformco, the company born from Sears bankruptcy, announced that it would be selling its corporate headquarters in Hoffman Estates.
'Schnitzel happens!': Fritzl's in Lake Zurich closes
After 36 years on Route 12 in Lake Zurich, Fritzl's European Restaurant & Pub served its last dish on Oct. 10.
Robert "Bob" Tschurtz and two sons opened the restaurant at Route 12 and North Old Rand Road in 1985.
Named after Bob's father, Fritz, a master meat cutter in Austria, it became a staple for traditional German food and a community gathering place for banquets and other occasions.
Jet Foods in Carol Stream
Jet Foods went from grand opening to grand closing in six months.
The independent grocer opened in March and closed in September after struggling to take off in a hypercompetitive industry.
Jason's Deli in Schaumburg
Fast-casual restaurant Jason's Deli was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, closing in January.
The store, located just north of Costco on McConnor Parkway, opened in the fall of 2010.
Casper's True Value Hardware in Lake Zurich
Casper's True Value Hardware announced it was closing after 56 years in Lake Zurich.
The family sold the property and building with the familiar Alpine motif off Old Rand at Route 22 in October.
"We decided as a family the opportunity was there and it was not a bad idea to sell it," proprietor John Casper said.
Mon Ami Gabi at Oakbrook Center
French bistro Mon Ami Gabi bid adieu to Oakbrook Center in November.
The Lettuce Entertain You restaurant had been in the upscale Oak Brook mall for 21 years.
Norton's USA
Norton's USA, which offered a wide variety of American-made products in Barrington, announced it was winding down its operation in June.
"I love, love, love the store. It was finally this year, now, that I was able to say, 'I am ready,'" owner Deborah Leydig said.
The store had been open since 2007.
Woods Creek Tavern
Exactly six years to the day it opened, Woods Creek Tavern in Lake in the Hills served its final drink in August.
Tavern owner Dave Abraham sold the property on Randall Road to a Culver's franchise owner who was expected to put a Culver's there.
Pete's Famous Hot Dogs and Country Restaurant
For 36 years, Pete's Famous Hot Dogs and Country Restaurant fed hungry travelers on the corner of routes 47 and 64 in Lily Lake.
The restaurant announced it was closing in late February.
Health issues forced owner Pete Prevenas, who started the business with a pop-up camper and a grill in 1985, to take a leave from the business.
The Clubhouse at Oakbrook Center
The Clubhouse, a fine dining restaurant, announced it was closing after almost 25 years in Oakbrook Center.
"We're all very sad that it's happening," said Matt Radostits, the vice president of operations for The Clubhouse. "Our lease is coming to an end, and for some reason or another, it hasn't been renewed."
The custom-built restaurant offered private event spaces including a banqueting hall for wedding receptions and other smaller spaces for parties, business meetings and other occasions.
Hofbrauhaus House in Rosemont
Hofbrauhaus Chicago German beer hall poured its last stein of beer on Jan. 31.
The franchise had been in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park since 2013.
A craft pizza and beer bar was expected to take up some of the space vacated by the restaurant.