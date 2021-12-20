Notable suburban businesses that closed in 2021

The ninth and final race heads toward the finish line Sept. 25, 2021, at Arlington International Racecourse. Sister Ruler ridden by Constantino Roman takes first place. Daily Herald file photo by Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A suburban institution that hosted some of the biggest names in horse racing.

An iconic retailer that helped make Woodfield Mall what it is today.

A German eatery that was a mainstay on Route 12 in Lake Zurich for 36 years.

The suburbs said goodbye to a number of businesses in 2021.

Here are a few that closed their doors this year, or announced they were closing.

Nearly 94 years after hosting its first race, horses crossed Arlington Park's finish line for what appears to be the last time Sept. 25.

A sold-out crowd of 7,500 watched thoroughbreds circle the oval a final time.

"I've cried all morning," said Marlene Brown, a mutuel clerk for the past 39 years. "I watched it burn. I watched it rise. We worked in the tents. We worked in the stands outside there. We have been through everything here. We just love it. It's our livelihood. It's more than a job."

Days after the final race, the Bears and Churchill Downs, Inc. announced a purchase agreement on the Arlington Heights property.

"I thought it would look cool in the new garage. We used to love Sears, big Craftsman guy. Sad to see it go." Says Alex Lesones of Aurora, as he loads up a poster he purchased with his wife Dana Otten on the final day for Sears department store at Woodfield Mall on Nov. 14, 2021, in Schaumburg. This location was the last of the company's stores in Illinois. - Daily Herald file photo by Ryan Rayburn/For the Daily Herald

Sears was among Woodfield Mall's biggest draws when it opened in 1971.

On Nov. 14, the store closed its doors for the final time.

It was the iconic retailer's only remaining location in Illinois.

A month later, Transformco, the company born from Sears bankruptcy, announced that it would be selling its corporate headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

Fritzl's European Restaurant & Pub served its last dish earlier this year. - Daily Herald file photo

After 36 years on Route 12 in Lake Zurich, Fritzl's European Restaurant & Pub served its last dish on Oct. 10.

Robert "Bob" Tschurtz and two sons opened the restaurant at Route 12 and North Old Rand Road in 1985.

Named after Bob's father, Fritz, a master meat cutter in Austria, it became a staple for traditional German food and a community gathering place for banquets and other occasions.

Jet Foods closed just six months after opening in a former Butera location in the County Farm Plaza shopping center near Army Trail and County Farm roads. - Daily Herald file photo by Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Jet Foods went from grand opening to grand closing in six months.

The independent grocer opened in March and closed in September after struggling to take off in a hypercompetitive industry.

Jason's Deli in Schaumburg closed in January after 10 years in business. Assistant Manager Susana Calderon was there when it opened. - Daily Herald file photo by Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Fast-casual restaurant Jason's Deli was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, closing in January.

The store, located just north of Costco on McConnor Parkway, opened in the fall of 2010.

John Casper and his daughter, Amy Casper, closed the True Value hardware store in Lake Zurich. The Caspers ran the store for 56 years. - Daily Herald file photo by Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Casper's True Value Hardware announced it was closing after 56 years in Lake Zurich.

The family sold the property and building with the familiar Alpine motif off Old Rand at Route 22 in October.

"We decided as a family the opportunity was there and it was not a bad idea to sell it," proprietor John Casper said.

Mon Ami Gabi at Oakbrook Center closed in November. The French bistro is part of the portfolio of Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

French bistro Mon Ami Gabi bid adieu to Oakbrook Center in November.

The Lettuce Entertain You restaurant had been in the upscale Oak Brook mall for 21 years.

Deborah Leydig closed Norton's USA after 14 years in Barrington. - Daily Herald file photo by John Starks | Staff Photographer

Norton's USA, which offered a wide variety of American-made products in Barrington, announced it was winding down its operation in June.

"I love, love, love the store. It was finally this year, now, that I was able to say, 'I am ready,'" owner Deborah Leydig said.

The store had been open since 2007.

The Woods Creek Tavern closed in Lake in the Hills. - Courtesy of Shaw Media

Exactly six years to the day it opened, Woods Creek Tavern in Lake in the Hills served its final drink in August.

Tavern owner Dave Abraham sold the property on Randall Road to a Culver's franchise owner who was expected to put a Culver's there.

Pete's Famous hot dogs and Country Restaurant in Lily Lake closed earlier this year. - Daily Herald file photo by Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

For 36 years, Pete's Famous Hot Dogs and Country Restaurant fed hungry travelers on the corner of routes 47 and 64 in Lily Lake.

The restaurant announced it was closing in late February.

Health issues forced owner Pete Prevenas, who started the business with a pop-up camper and a grill in 1985, to take a leave from the business.

The Clubhouse at Oakbrook Center has not had its lease renewed. - Courtesy of The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse, a fine dining restaurant, announced it was closing after almost 25 years in Oakbrook Center.

"We're all very sad that it's happening," said Matt Radostits, the vice president of operations for The Clubhouse. "Our lease is coming to an end, and for some reason or another, it hasn't been renewed."

The custom-built restaurant offered private event spaces including a banqueting hall for wedding receptions and other smaller spaces for parties, business meetings and other occasions.

Rosemont Mayor Bradley Stephens taps the first barrel of beer with Joe Matuschka, one of the owners of the Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont's entertainment district. The German beer hall closed earlier this year. - Daily Herald file photo

Hofbrauhaus Chicago German beer hall poured its last stein of beer on Jan. 31.

The franchise had been in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park since 2013.

A craft pizza and beer bar was expected to take up some of the space vacated by the restaurant.