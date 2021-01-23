Jason's Deli in Schaumburg to close after 10 years

Jason's Deli in Schaumburg will close at the end of the month, just over 10 years after it opened.

The announcement earlier this month was a shock for employees, who don't know yet if they will be relocated to other stores, Assistant Manager Susana Calderon said. The store at 1530 McConnor Parkway had laid off about half its workforce last year and now has about 10 employees, she said.

Calderon attributed the Jan. 31 closure to the economic difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think right now, for people, for companies in general, it's difficult business," she said.

The fast-casual restaurant opened in fall 2010 in the location just north of Costco Warehouse.

The corporate website for the Texas-based company lists seven other Jason's Deli restaurants in Illinois, including in Naperville and Oak Brook.

According to Restaurant Business Magazine, Jason's Deli had closed 22 locations by October due to the pandemic.

A Jason's Deli corporate representative didn't return a request for comment Saturday.

Calderon said the closure is especially sad for her because she's worked at the store since the first day it opened. "I can say I opened this place, and I closed this place."

The vast majority of customers were regulars and many have been coming in for their last orders, she said.

"It's going to be the last week," Calderon said, "and we are trying to take care of customers the same way, until the last day."