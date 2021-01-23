 

Jason's Deli in Schaumburg to close after 10 years

  • Jason's Deli in Schaumburg is closing Jan. 31 after 10 years in business. Assistant Manager Susana Calderon was there when it opened, and she will be there when it closes.

      Jason's Deli in Schaumburg is closing Jan. 31 after 10 years in business. Assistant Manager Susana Calderon was there when it opened, and she will be there when it closes. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Jason's Deli in Schaumburg is closing Jan. 31 after 10 years in business.

      Jason's Deli in Schaumburg is closing Jan. 31 after 10 years in business. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 1/23/2021 4:28 PM

Jason's Deli in Schaumburg will close at the end of the month, just over 10 years after it opened.

The announcement earlier this month was a shock for employees, who don't know yet if they will be relocated to other stores, Assistant Manager Susana Calderon said. The store at 1530 McConnor Parkway had laid off about half its workforce last year and now has about 10 employees, she said.

 

Calderon attributed the Jan. 31 closure to the economic difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think right now, for people, for companies in general, it's difficult business," she said.

The fast-casual restaurant opened in fall 2010 in the location just north of Costco Warehouse.

The corporate website for the Texas-based company lists seven other Jason's Deli restaurants in Illinois, including in Naperville and Oak Brook.

According to Restaurant Business Magazine, Jason's Deli had closed 22 locations by October due to the pandemic.

A Jason's Deli corporate representative didn't return a request for comment Saturday.

Calderon said the closure is especially sad for her because she's worked at the store since the first day it opened. "I can say I opened this place, and I closed this place."

The vast majority of customers were regulars and many have been coming in for their last orders, she said.

"It's going to be the last week," Calderon said, "and we are trying to take care of customers the same way, until the last day."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 