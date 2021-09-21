Family medicine physician joins NCH Medical Group

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group said family physician Dr. Agnieszka Skop is seeing patients of all ages at NCH's 1051 W. Rand Road Primary Care location.

Skop earned her medical degree from Karol Marcinkowski University of Medical Sciences in Poznan, Poland. In June of 2008, she completed her family residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. Skop is board certified in family medicine and has been practicing as a family medicine physician since 2008 in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Skop is fluent in Polish and English.

In January 2021, Northwest Community Healthcare joined NorthShore University HealthSystem. The NCH Arlington Heights campus features a 509-bed hospital with a Level II Trauma Center, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and dedicated pediatric emergency department. Throughout the Northwest suburbs, NCH has 23 doctor's offices, five immediate care centers, seven physical rehabilitation sites and 13 lab locations.