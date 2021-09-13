 

IBJI opens new immediate care clinic in Arlington Heights

  • Illinois Bone & Joint Institute's new Arlington Heights OrthoAccess location is at 1300 E. Central Road, Suite 100.

Updated 9/13/2021 1:58 PM

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- The Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in the U.S., said it has opened a IBJI OrthoAccess immediate care clinic in Arlington Heights at 1300 E. Central Road, Suite 100.

OrthoAccess is a walk-in, immediate care clinic designed to quickly and affordably treat minor injuries such as simple fractures, sprains, strains, work and sports injuries, and minor auto accident injuries. OrthoAccess is staffed by certified IBJI orthopedic specialists supported by advanced diagnostic technology.

 

The immediate care clinic is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and closed Friday and Sunday.

The new immediate care clinic opened in the same building that houses one of Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone & Joint Institute's physical and occupational therapy offices.

