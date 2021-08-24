Roselle repeals marijuana ban, allows for dispensaries and growing sites

Almost two years after prohibiting marijuana sales in Roselle, the village board has repealed the ban and is paving the way for dispensaries and cultivation sites.

The village board on Monday voted to end the ban put in place in December 2019 and allow marijuana growing and sales to come to Roselle after voters in April gave their approval in a pair of advisory referendums.

Mayor David Pileski said no one has approached the village to open a marijuana business but he thinks that will change soon after Illinois' approval of new marijuana licenses in the last few weeks.

Trustee Wayne Domke was the sole "no" vote on Monday. He said the board did not have sufficient information because of low turnout for the referendums and lack of input from other Roselle businesses.

"The fact that a nonbinding referendum is treated like a binding referendum is a little concerning," Domke said. "We are consequently not making quality-driven decisions."

Trustee Lee Trejo, who revealed that he voted against both referendum proposals, nevertheless voted to repeal the ban and allow marijuana sales and cultivation.

"Because we committed to voting what the public said, I'm going to vote to pass all three of these," Trejo said.

The referendum questions asked whether sales of recreational marijuana sales should be allowed in town and whether the village should permit "growing, infusion, cultivation, processing, and transporting" of recreational marijuana.

As part of its vote, the village board would allow stores selling marijuana in most business districts as long as the stores meet certain requirements. Marijuana sales would not be allowed in the Main Street area, and board members agreed that on-site consumption should be prohibited.

The most likely locations would be along Irving Park Road or near Roselle Road and Nerge Road. Growing and cultivation sites would be allowed in industrial districts along Gary Avenue, Lake Street, Central Avenue and Medinah Road.

Individual businesses would need village approval to open. In addition, the Roselle Police Department would need to approve a business's security plan.