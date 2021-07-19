Ditch Witch Midwest celebrates new facility

WEST CHICAGO -- Ditch Witch Midwest recently hosted an open house at its new facility, 1555 Atlantic Drive, as it embarks on its milestone 50th year in business.

Earl K. Harbaugh founded Ditch Witch in 1970 and located the company in Lombard. In 1972, the business relocated to Carol Stream where it remained for the past 48 years. As the company grew, it needed a larger facility, and in 2018 broke ground on the more than 40,000-square-foot facility. However, construction was postponed last year because of the pandemic.

The new building includes two advanced training rooms and one-half acre of outdoor space. The building and digging space gives the company an opportunity to train customers and employees on the proper equipment and operational safety in a controlled environment, said Mark Harbaugh, president of Ditch Witch Midwest.

Other amenities include a 3,000-square-foot showroom, covered equipment storage, more than 14,000 square feet of service area and 12,000 square feet of warehouse space, in addition to private offices and conference rooms.

Ditch Witch Midwest provides the industry's broadest line of underground construction equipment backed by Ditch Witch parts and factory-trained service staff.