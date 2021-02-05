Neighbors continue fight against trucking headquarters project in Schaumburg

Roselle resident Jeny Mills uses a photo to show the proximity of her Turnberry Manor subdivision to the proposed Experior Transport headquarters site across the railroad tracks on the 55 acres at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads. Courtesy of Jeny Mills

This rendering shows a building on Experior Transport's proposed headquarters on a 55-acre site at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

This rendering shows the gas station that would be part of Experior Transport's proposed headquarters at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Residents neighboring the site of a proposed trucking company headquarters in southwest Schaumburg Thursday objected to the entire project during a committee meeting specifically about a preliminary zoning code change.

Village officials told the residents of Roselle and unincorporated Schaumburg Township that while they had a right to their concerns, the detailed plans of Alsip-based Experior Transport for a 55-acre site at the southwest corner of Irving Park and Rodenburg roads were not even filed with the village yet to accept or reject.

"This is not the discussion for the development," said Trustee Jack Sullivan, who chairs the planning, building and development committee. "This is just the discussion for the zoning."

The three members of the committee unanimously recommended that a proposed zoning change allowing gas stations and truck sales as special uses in manufacturing districts be sent to the zoning board of appeals for a hearing to be scheduled in March.

But even as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues its independent review of the wetland mitigation plan for Experior's proposed new headquarters, some residents told the committee it had the opportunity to end all their concerns Thursday night.

"If you do not allow the code change, all these people's fears are alleviated," Roselle resident Jeny Mills posted and said during the Zoom meeting. "This is why people are commenting on the Experior project. We ask that you do not allow the change. The risks to our homes and our families are too great."

While Mills spoke of the project bringing noise, pollution, traffic and crime near her Roselle neighborhood, Schaumburg Township residents on Long Avenue were more specifically concerned about underground fuel tanks being near the private wells that are their water supply.

"There are several gas stations in Schaumburg that are built near homes," Sullivan said. "That would not be unusual in itself."

While the overall Experior's project will be considered in due course by the village -- which also currently owns the land -- committee members suggested the safety of the fuel tanks being near a water supply might also be something the Army Corps takes into consideration in its own review.