Now Open: The Joint Chiropractic Brings Accessible & Convenient Care to Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., (Sept., 3, 2020) -- The Joint Chiropractic -- Glen Ellyn, the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care, is now open. Offering accessible and convenient chiropractic services to patients seeking pain relief, the new office is located at 878 Roosevelt Road. This is The Joint's first location in Glen Ellyn.

The Joint is celebrating with a grand opening month, from Sept. 2 -- 30, including:

● A free consultation, exam and adjustment for new patients by texting "JointGE" to 89000

● The chance to win a year-long membership (valued at $800)

● Door prizes, games and refreshments

After the grand opening month, new patients receive their initial visit for $29.00, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment. The Joint is known for its conducive retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from growing children and teen athletes to working parents and active seniors, can take advantage of regular chiropractic care. The Joint's purpose is to alleviate pain and help move patients toward a healthier lifestyle, including those seeking relief from neck and back pain, stress and tension disorders and improved posture or joint motion and coordination, migraines and more.

"The Joint makes chiropractic care accessible and convenient, and my patients love that The Joint is open weeknights and weekends so they can come in any time it works for them," said Dr. Jasbir Kocher, D.C. of The Joint Chiropractic -- Glen Ellyn. "The Joint is also affordable, so patients can continue their care which is key to maintaining their wellness goals, as well as managing pain to help them achieve a better quality of life."

According to a Gallup-Palmer College of Chiropractic annual report, neck and back pain are common among adults in the U.S. About two-thirds of U.S. adults (62%) have had neck or back pain significant enough that they saw a health care professional for care at some point in their lifetime, including 25% who did so in the last 12 months.

The Joint Chiropractic is the nation's largest network of non-insurance, private pay chiropractic healthcare clinics in the United States. The Joint is on a mission to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care.

For information on The Joint Chiropractic and its services, or to find a local chiropractor near you, visit thejoint.com. To learn more about your first visit at The Joint, go to thejoint.com/what-to-expect.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 500 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked number 109 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by Chicago Joint Chiropractic, PC and managed by Glen Ellyn Office, LLC.

Follow us on Twitter

IF YOU DECIDE TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL TREATMENT, YOU HAVE THE LEGAL RIGHT TO CHANGE YOUR MIND WITHIN THREE DAYS AND RECEIVE A REFUND. (N.C. Gen. Stat. 90-154.1). FL: THE PATIENT AND ANY OTHER PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO PAY, CANCEL PAYMENT OR BE REIMBURSED FOR ANY OTHER SERVICE, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT WHICH IS PERFORMED AS A RESULT OF AND WITHIN 72 HOURS OF RESPONDING TO THE ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE FREE, DISCOUNTED OR REDUCED FEE SERVICES, EXAMINATION OR TREATMENT. (FLA. STAT. 456.02). Subject to additional state statutes and regulations. See clinic for chiropractor(s)' name and license info. Clinics managed and/or owned by franchisee or Prof. Corps. Restrictions may apply to Medicare eligible patients. Individual results may vary. ©2019 The Joint Corp. All Rights Reserved.