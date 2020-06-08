Tilted Kilt Pub closes Schaumburg location

The nearly decade-old Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery at 1140 E. Higgins Road in Schaumburg announced its permanent closing Saturday via a post on its Facebook page.

"For nine years Tilted Kilt Schaumburg has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality entertainment with an upbeat positive atmosphere," the post reads. "It is through our great team and loyal guests that we have had such a tremendous run. It saddens us to say, that run has come to an end."

The Celtic-themed sports bar and restaurant that features scantily clad female servers in plaid skirts replaced a McCormick and Schmick's Seafood Restaurant in 2011, announced two months before its predecessor had closed.

Given the current economic environment, a successor to Tilted Kilt is not already lined up, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said. His department expects to work with the building's owner on finding a new tenant.

The Tilted Kilt building is of a fairly standard size for a sit-down restaurant, which would make finding a new tenant not especially challenging, Frank said.

He added that it's difficult to assess the amount of responsibility the pandemic bears for Tilted Kilt's closing. There were no reports of it possibly shutting down before COVID-19 closed restaurants in March, and it was trying to maintain some business with curbside pickup service.

"The pandemic has affected all our restaurants," Frank said. "It's tough to make ends meet."

Representatives of Tilted Kilt could not be immediately reached on Monday, but did thank their patrons and staff on Facebook.

"We would like to give a special shout out and thanks to all those who have supported Tilted Kilt Schaumburg over the years & so many thanks to our Tilted Kilt Family," the post reads.