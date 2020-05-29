'I missed the people. I missed the employees. I missed the food.' Suburbs reopen to Phase 3

The suburbs emerged from the state's stay-at-home order today and into a less restrictive Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, as many residents looked forward to dining alfresco, doing a little shopping and finally getting a haircut.

Restaurants across the suburbs worked with communities to create or expand outdoor dining areas. They were among many businesses that opened their doors with various restrictions in place, including occupancy to promote social distancing, requiring customers and employees to wear face masks and providing hand sanitizer as part of the much-anticipated loosening of the restrictions that have been in place since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many residents, the first task to do with their newfound freedom was getting a haircut. Others flocked to retail shops or restaurants.

1 p.m.

Before the health crisis, Chris Murre of Naperville dined almost every day at Jimmy's Grill in the heart of the city's downtown.

The restaurant didn't offer carryout services when the stay-at-home order took effect, meaning Murre wasn't able to get "the best burger in town." He was finally able to return for lunch on the patio Friday with a friend.

"I missed the people. I missed the employees. I missed the food," he said. "It's a good crew."

The patio normally holds 37 tables, but social distancing requirements have placed 21 tables in the dining area, five on a sidewalk along Jefferson Avenue and four near the large door from inside the bar to the patio.

Six servers were working Friday, but General Manager Jim Kuhrt said he is hiring more for the summer.

"I feel the people need some sense of normalcy," he said. "I feel like Jimmy's patio in downtown Naperville on a Friday night in late May is like coming home."

12:30 p.m.

- Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer Lori Rupsch gets her temperature taken by Tyler Schayer, team lead at Mario Tricoci Hair Salon & Day Spa in Libertyville.

The reopening of Mario Tricoci Hair Salon & Day Spa in Libertyville was big enough to warrant a visit from the founder himself.

The shop has been around 20 years and is the furthest north of the company's 13 locations. Vernon Hills was next on the list for Tricoci, who planned to stop by as many as he could to greet customers and thank his 1,300 employees, the vast majority who have returned to work.

"Our gratification is to hear those words: 'I feel great and look good,'" he said.

Due to high demand and capacity limits, the salon opened at 7 a.m., two hours earlier than normal, and will stay open until 9 p.m. Having booked online, many patrons waited in their cars to receive word that a stylist was ready for them.

Libertyville resident Lori Rupsch, who booked a pedicure, said she felt safe with the required masks and other protocols in place at the salon. Every person who entered was asked questions about exposure and had their temperature taken.

Tricoci's establishments are known for their standards of cleanliness, he said, but "this took us to a level I have never seen before in the industry."

"I think this is absolutely the right time (to open)," he added. "The guests should be at ease. We are extremely well prepared in every facet."

Noon

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Patrons line up at an outside a Woodfield Mall entrance prior to Friday's reopening in Schaumburg Friday.

Customers took advantage of the sunny day to dine al fresco as restaurants reopened their patios and outdoor dining areas for their first lunch shift in more than two months.

Among them were Amber and Julius White, who live near downtown Naperville and took their two children out for a meal at the nearby Jackson Avenue Pub.

"It's great being able to start to get back to some sort of normalcy," Amber White said.

Meanwhile, shoppers wearing face masks lined up at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg ahead of its reopening. The shopping center is one of the first suburban malls to reopen with reduced hours, capacity limits and other safety protocols.

11:30 a.m.

- Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer Angie Panagakos, 95, of Hoffman Estates returned Friday to her usual weekly appointment at pH Salon in Schaumburg.

Angie Panagakos, 95, of Hoffman Estates, said she could not wait to get back to her weekly routine of having her hair styled at pH Salon in Schaumburg. She was dropped off at the door by her daughter and allowed entry after her temperature was taken by pH Salon owner Toni Waitkus.

"Oh, God, I have a ball here," said Panagakos, who received a mask to wear during her visit. "It's the best place to come on Friday."

Panagakos has been a pH Salon client for 15 years. Employees had to refrain from hugging her and kept their social distance while welcoming her back.

"This is my enjoyment," Panagakos said. "I don't do very much. You know, when you get to be a certain age, you don't get around as much."

Waitkus said the salon spaced out appointments for about 40 clients, the usual number for a Friday.

11 a.m.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Sauvage Barber Parlor stylist/shop owner Angel Daniel cuts Tyler Hendershot's hair Friday morning in Elgin. Hendershot is from Streamwood and said he was really needing this haircut. "I've been struggling pretty bad. I had my mom cut it and it wasn't that great," he said. "It was fixable," Daniel said.

Tyler Hendershot of Streamwood was at Sauvage Barber Parlor in Elgin this morning for a haircut he said he really needed.

"I've been struggling pretty bad. I had my mom cut it and it wasn't that great," Hendershot said.

Stylist and shop owner Angel Daniel had an encouraging assessment: "It was fixable."

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Dawson Naleck, 3, of Pingree Grove gets his hair cut by stylist Alex Medina as his mom Julie looks on at Sauvage Barber Parlor in Elgin Friday. "He definitely needed this haircut," Julie Naleck said of her son. "He hasn't had one since February." It was Medina's second client of the day already at 9:15 a.m. "Feels great to be back at work," he said. "The masks have been a little weird when cutting around the ears at first but you get used to it."

By 9:15 a.m., stylist Alex Medina was giving a haircut to his second client of the day: 3-year-old Dawson Naleck of Pingree Grove, whose mom says he was in dire need of a trim.

"Feels great to be back at work," Medina said. "The masks have been a little weird when cutting around the ears at first but you get used to it."

• Daily Herald staff writers Susan Sarkauskas, Bob Susnjara and Mick Zawislak and photographers Rick West and Brian Hill contributed to this report.